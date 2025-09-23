Important things first!

-The font is completely updated

-I added some new dialogue that I think will add to the characters' lore

-I fixed a few drawings I thought were ugly

-Feel free to contact me if you experience any bugs, see any new typos, ect. but obviously no one is obligated to fill me in on any of that. I just know I've missed little things in the past during updates.

-However, since I did NOT learn as much over the years in terms of game development as some might expect me too, I've had an ongoing bug if you attempt to save over this particular picture, which I also should've redrawn since it too is ugly. Maybe one day.

DON'T SAVE WITH THIS PICTURE ON THE SCREEN. THE SAVE FILE MAY NOT WORK. It won't break anything else, I promise. If you do, you can always overwrite it again. I'm working on it lol BOOOOOO LET'S ALL THROW TOMATOES AT IT!!!!!

I'll look into how to make a minor patch to fix it once this burn out subsides since I've been working nonstop, to be completely real with everyone.

I also plan on coming back to update those epilogue comics at the end of the game, because they too are ugly. If I sound over critical, just look at the image above. I am capable of creating even worse art actually, which I have done.

In case anyone is wondering (no one is wondering but I sure do love to yap) the reason this took me SO LONG is because I wasn't just editing the font through a game engine. This game is FULL of images I made in a separate program that I had to edit and sometimes recreate almost completely from scratch. Hundreds. Of. Images. I gave myself SO MUCH TEDIOUS WORK TO DO.

Thank you to everyone who's been supporting my hobby and my silly little obsession with this one plot in particular. I hope I can share this passion project with a lot more people some day <3