Hello Squaddies,
Today, we have a short update for you for our 9.0.3 hotfix rolling out this morning.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a crash that can happen mid-game after the player changes the settings.
Fixed a crash related to triggering emotes with an invalid player ID.
Fixed a crash in the world icon subsystem that happened more likely a bit after approaching instruction signs in tutorials.
Fixed the issue where players could place SZ-1 explosives on certain parts of the Scout's recon drone.
Map Updates & Bug Fixes
General
Reduced memory usage on foliage-heavy maps.
Al Basrah
Fixed missing orchards in the northeast corner of the map.
Goose Bay
Fixed a bug that caused blue artefacts to appear on grass.
Gorodok
Fixed various foliage assets blocking grenade and explosion damage.
Sanxian Islands
Fixed missing wooden dock meshes at one of the Sanxian Main Bases.
Yehorivka
Fixed a bug that caused a lake to float in mid-air.
Mod SDK Update
9.0.3. Mod SDK is now available on the Public Testing Branch. Note that we will be archiving and sunsetting the latest UE4 Mod SDK next week, so please make sure to back-up your files.
Changed files in this update