24 September 2025 Build 20087298 Edited 24 September 2025 – 18:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Squaddies,


Today, we have a short update for you for our 9.0.3 hotfix rolling out this morning.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash that can happen mid-game after the player changes the settings.

  • Fixed a crash related to triggering emotes with an invalid player ID.

  • Fixed a crash in the world icon subsystem that happened more likely a bit after approaching instruction signs in tutorials.

  • Fixed the issue where players could place SZ-1 explosives on certain parts of the Scout's recon drone.

Map Updates & Bug Fixes


General

  • Reduced memory usage on foliage-heavy maps.

Al Basrah

  • Fixed missing orchards in the northeast corner of the map.

Goose Bay

  • Fixed a bug that caused blue artefacts to appear on grass.

Gorodok

  • Fixed various foliage assets blocking grenade and explosion damage.

Sanxian Islands

  • Fixed missing wooden dock meshes at one of the Sanxian Main Bases.

Yehorivka

  • Fixed a bug that caused a lake to float in mid-air.

Mod SDK Update

  • 9.0.3. Mod SDK is now available on the Public Testing Branch. Note that we will be archiving and sunsetting the latest UE4 Mod SDK next week, so please make sure to back-up your files.

Offworld out!

