- Fixed the ball going to the moon if the player jumps on the ground as their grab completes
- Fixed Tiger beetle ball rewind scoring from anywhere
- Fixed Fungus beetle mushroom not positioning properly with lag
- Buffed Bombardier beetle bomb charge time (0.75s -> 0.5s)
- Fixed Gamba map platforms not showing slippery patches or earth beetle hole
- Fixed camera not rotating sometimes on round start
- Added animations to Tiger beetle abilities
- Made Tiger add force in direction towards teleport target instead of camera direction (just trying this out to see if it's more balanced)
Small patch notes 9/22/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update