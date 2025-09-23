- Fixed the ball going to the moon if the player jumps on the ground as their grab completes

- Fixed Tiger beetle ball rewind scoring from anywhere

- Fixed Fungus beetle mushroom not positioning properly with lag

- Buffed Bombardier beetle bomb charge time (0.75s -> 0.5s)

- Fixed Gamba map platforms not showing slippery patches or earth beetle hole

- Fixed camera not rotating sometimes on round start

- Added animations to Tiger beetle abilities

- Made Tiger add force in direction towards teleport target instead of camera direction (just trying this out to see if it's more balanced)