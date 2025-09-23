 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20087273
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed the ball going to the moon if the player jumps on the ground as their grab completes
- Fixed Tiger beetle ball rewind scoring from anywhere
- Fixed Fungus beetle mushroom not positioning properly with lag
- Buffed Bombardier beetle bomb charge time (0.75s -> 0.5s)
- Fixed Gamba map platforms not showing slippery patches or earth beetle hole
- Fixed camera not rotating sometimes on round start
- Added animations to Tiger beetle abilities
- Made Tiger add force in direction towards teleport target instead of camera direction (just trying this out to see if it's more balanced)

