Scoring system:
We changed how Gold/Silver/Bronze is scored. Now it is determined by a flat score where previously you had to clear all targets or perform a flawless run. The old behavior is being reworked into separate rewards & achievements!
Additional fixes:
Fixed behavior when falling into bottomless pits,
Fixed distant shadows not rendering properly,
Fixed shotgun pellet hit registration,
Fixed guns switching when trying to scroll menus,
Fixed initial charging animations on guns
Changed files in this update