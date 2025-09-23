 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20087235 Edited 23 September 2025 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Scoring system:

We changed how Gold/Silver/Bronze is scored. Now it is determined by a flat score where previously you had to clear all targets or perform a flawless run. The old behavior is being reworked into separate rewards & achievements!

Additional fixes:

  • Fixed behavior when falling into bottomless pits,

  • Fixed distant shadows not rendering properly,

  • Fixed shotgun pellet hit registration,

  • Fixed guns switching when trying to scroll menus,

  • Fixed initial charging animations on guns

