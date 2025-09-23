Hello dear leaders of Ratopia!!The hot summer has already passed, and the cool autumn is approaching.
This time, we have prepared the minor update announced in our previous notice.
Although we were unable to add many features due to time constraints, we hope these small yet satisfying changes will bring you joy!
In addition, we are currently holding a broad survey on <Discord> to hear what kind of updates you would like to see in the future. We would greatly appreciate your participation if you have the time.
Notice: Those with this icon(💌) are inspired by the players’ opinions. Thank you so much again.
Patch List
▶💌 New Language Support
- Italian
- Thanks to the help of PolyZen from our Discord channel, Italian is now supported. Once again, thank you very much!
▶Added 2 New Structures and 8 New Decorations
- Purgon Order Structure: Purging Stele
- The Purging Stele is a defensive structure that summons an Earthling and disappears when destroyed by enemies.
- The summoned Earthling lasts for 6 in-game hours.
- 💌 Royal Structures: Phonograph
- Allows you to change the in-game day and night BGM to the music of your choice.
- 💌 8 New Decorations
3 Types of Pillar Decorations
- Wooden, stone, and marble pillars that are placed in front of characters.
3 Types of Curtain Decorations
- Three color variations of curtains that can be attached to the ceiling.
Wall-mounted Decoration
- A set of three designs that can be placed as if hung on the wall.
Bookshelf Decoration
- A bookshelf with three selectable design variations.
▶💌 Added New Leader Characters
- Gracious Diplomat
- Revealed Areas +10
- Discovered Country Relations +10
Calm Strategist
- Leader Points +1
- Refresh milestones count +1
▶💌 Added Pick up order
- - When a Pick up order is given, resources in the designated area will be prioritized over other tiles.
- The control layout for orders, Admin, and related functions has been changed from 6 directions to 8 directions.
- The term previously used to refer to picking up existing items has been unified as “Pick up”.
▶Adjusted the stats of Wood Spirits and Earth Spirits summoned from the Guardian Spirit Sanctuary
- Wood Spirit
- Attack Power: 40 → 60
- Slight increase in Moving speed
Earth Spirit
- Attack Power: 30 → 40
- Slight increase in Moving speed
Earthling
- Attack Power: 15 → 20
- Slight decrease in Moving speed
▶Added placement effect to Logging Camp
- Assigned Ratizens gain +1 Capacity
Bug Fix
- 💌 Fixed an issue where certain texts were displayed in Korean regardless of the language setting.
- 💌 Fixed an issue where the camera could zoom out farther than the maximum limit during command phase.
- 💌 Fixed a bug where exported electricity was incorrectly added or subtracted from the consumption of the Electric Grid.
- 💌 Fixed a bug where the achievement “Encyclopedia Expert” could not be achieved even when conditions were met.
- Fixed an issue where saving & loading while an Earthling was present would replace it with an Earth Spirit.
- Fixed an issue where repairing the Guardian Spirit Sanctuary would spawn a new guardian spirit.
- Fixed an issue where Weasenom projectiles did not hit Earthlings.
- Fixed an issue where a sound effect did not play when changing the Squad Headquarter for military orders.
