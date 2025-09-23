 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20087089
Update notes via Steam Community
Deleting your current save via main menu is highly recommended for this update as it may cause crashes if you don't.

Holdable equipment completely reworked
Bandit AI introduced
• Rarity-based ground item loot spawns introduced
• Equipment drops from Bandit AI introduced (based on rarity)
• Equipment trader Kenny reworked (no more unlocking—equipment must be bought or found in raid)
Starter equipment crate added to Safezone (spawns starter items)
• Starter ATM balance set to 20,000
• Safezone breach chance lowered to 20%
Delete Save button added to main menu (if a save is found)
• Main menu UI tweaked slightly
• Player save system improved

