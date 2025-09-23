Deleting your current save via main menu is highly recommended for this update as it may cause crashes if you don't.
• Holdable equipment completely reworked
• Bandit AI introduced
• Rarity-based ground item loot spawns introduced
• Equipment drops from Bandit AI introduced (based on rarity)
• Equipment trader Kenny reworked (no more unlocking—equipment must be bought or found in raid)
• Starter equipment crate added to Safezone (spawns starter items)
• Starter ATM balance set to 20,000
• Safezone breach chance lowered to 20%
• Delete Save button added to main menu (if a save is found)
• Main menu UI tweaked slightly
• Player save system improved
Update Notes 9/22
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3931751
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update