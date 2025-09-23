Deleting your current save via main menu is highly recommended for this update as it may cause crashes if you don't.



• Holdable equipment completely reworked

• Bandit AI introduced

• Rarity-based ground item loot spawns introduced

• Equipment drops from Bandit AI introduced (based on rarity)

• Equipment trader Kenny reworked (no more unlocking—equipment must be bought or found in raid)

• Starter equipment crate added to Safezone (spawns starter items)

• Starter ATM balance set to 20,000

• Safezone breach chance lowered to 20%

• Delete Save button added to main menu (if a save is found)

• Main menu UI tweaked slightly

• Player save system improved