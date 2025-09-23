Hi everyone!

I'm here to inform that Early Access for the Colony 37 is now live and available on Steam!

I tried to keep pricing of the game as low as possible, so the game costs 2.19$ with a 10% discount at release (Lower values would've been a bit too cheap).

Additionally, I would like to do a quick Q&A to answer some of the important questions.

Is the game finished?

No, far from it in all honesty. My main goal is to create a truly rich and deep (pun intended) mining game with different biomes, secrets and places to discover. While I've already wrote important base mechanics with a good bit of features - there is still so much that I would like to bring to the table.

How long does it take to complete this version of the game?

Since the game's world map is completely proceduraly generated the time can vary from person to person, although my approximate completion time is somewhere around 4 hours (At least this time took me to reach to the lowest possible depth).

How much content can the game provide?

38 Instruments. Some of them are for mining purposes, some of them will help you in finding valuable stuff and some of them you can even place in the world to help you out in your mining expedition (Jump pads, portable extractors, e.t.c).

50+ Equipable trinkets. Majority of them will boost your stats (Oxygen, Health, Radiation absorption and stuff like that), although some of them will provide you with some interesting benefits, like increasing your resource drops, giving you a huge boost in strength for a limited time, or restore your consumable charges.

17 Consumables. They are mostly used as a solution for any problem... for money. Some of them will restore your oxygen, some of them will heal you e.t.c

6 Biomes. I tried to make them as different as possible, although I'll be working on improving them in the future.

300 meters of mining. At the lowest point i've placed a blocker that would stop you from mining deeper, although I'll remove it once more biomes will be added.

Will there be any bugs?

Yes. Even though I've checked everything dozens of times, as a single developer of this game, I am sure people will find different ways to break the game. But, please tell me about any bug that you would find, I'll try to fix them asap.

What are the future plans?

First and foremost - collect as much information from players as possible, fix the balancing where it's needed and add things that people would like to be added (If it'll fit in to the game's world of course).

After that - main focus will be to polish the world generation and add more distinct features to each and every biome (Random structures, foliage, improved cave systems). Additionally add more content along the way.

I'll add some sort of a road map a bit later.

Is it a horror game?

A bit. Even though there are no jump scares, the game has a blend of exploration and the feeling of unease. More horror elements will be added, although it is not in my plans to make it a horror game. Main focus is exploration and mining.

Hopefully that covers the basic questions. Feel free to ask more of them - I'll do my best to answer as quickly as I can.

Good luck miners!