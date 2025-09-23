 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock SILENT HILL f
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20087034 Edited 23 September 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


- Added more levels!
- Added more enemies!
- Made a cool dungeon door that opens vertically.

- This door opens when the level objectives have been accomplished.

Thanks for playing! More updates soon! Have fun!

GnarlyTree

Changed files in this update

Depot 3781741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link