 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20086741 Edited 23 September 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Supply hubs and supply networks are gone! Mobile trucks can now provide supply
- Helicopters are much more powerful against armor; creating a rock-paper-scissors effect
- Armored units now have fuel
- Updates to tutorials; some help functions now also have short video clips

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3836371
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3836375
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3836376
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link