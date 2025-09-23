-Optimized the cameras in the Marc and Reese scene cutscene, as well as added DLSS to these same cameras (as well as the entire scene)
-Fixed a bug with Reese's animation in the Marc and Reese scene
-Added the memories of Marc and Reese's fight in Jones' apartment (this was an oversight)
