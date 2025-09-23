 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20086736 Edited 23 September 2025 – 02:59:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Optimized the cameras in the Marc and Reese scene cutscene, as well as added DLSS to these same cameras (as well as the entire scene)
-Fixed a bug with Reese's animation in the Marc and Reese scene
-Added the memories of Marc and Reese's fight in Jones' apartment (this was an oversight)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
