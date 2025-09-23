 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20086671 Edited 23 September 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks to everyone who reported bugs in the most recent build, the following issues have been resolved

- Guests can enter a scene without having full satisfaction
- Proceeding to the next day with guest with full satisfaction not updating pleasure button
- Exiting POV no longer hides HUD permanently
- Testing elements removed from guest menu
- Back hair 8 now has a correctly mapped texture

known issues

- occasionally empty rooms are automatically selected

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Extended Stay Content Depot 1561521
