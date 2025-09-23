Thanks to everyone who reported bugs in the most recent build, the following issues have been resolved
- Guests can enter a scene without having full satisfaction
- Proceeding to the next day with guest with full satisfaction not updating pleasure button
- Exiting POV no longer hides HUD permanently
- Testing elements removed from guest menu
- Back hair 8 now has a correctly mapped texture
known issues
- occasionally empty rooms are automatically selected
Patch 1.4.1
