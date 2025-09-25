Dear Operators,
The update is complete! Jump into the game right now to explore all the new "War Ablaze" season modes and content, and grab some incredible rewards! If you run into any issues after updating, try restarting the game to finish things up.
Here's what's included in this update:
1st Anniversary Reward Events● Anniversary Giveaway
Event Time: 9/23 - 11/6
Details: To celebrate Delta Force's 1st Anniversary, log in on September 26 to claim tons of amazing rewards!
Rewards: Weapon Appearance: SCAR-H - Set Sail, 500 Limited-Time Delta Tickets, Charm: To Hero, Spray Paint: 1st Anniversary, Avatar: 1st Anniversary, Calling Card: 1st Anniversary, etc.
● Anniversary Login
Event Time: 9/23 - 10/9
Details: To celebrate the launch of the Delta Force Invitational, log in after the September 23 version update to claim a bunch of Limited-Time Delta Tickets!
Rewards: 300 Limited-Time Delta Tickets.
● Delta Ticket Boost
Event Time: 9/26 - 11/6
Details: Enhanced rewards are here! Complete missions to earn tons of Delta Ticket rewards!
Rewards: Complete all missions to earn a total of 500 Limited-Time Delta Tickets.
● Anniversary Battle
Event Time: 9/23 - 10/8
Details: Brand new TDM mode has arrived! Jump into TDM mode matches to complete missions and claim valuable rewards.
Rewards: Vehicle Appearance: Combat Damage - Assault Vehicle (with 1st Anniversary Graffiti), Vehicle Appearance: Honor - Wheeled Tank Destroyer, etc.
● Tactical Armament Targeting
Event Time: 9/26 - 11/6
Details: To celebrate Delta Force's official 1st Anniversary launch, players can choose a guaranteed weapon appearance target from Tactical Armament during the event period.
Version Update Reward Events● Anniversary Pass
Event Time: 9/23 - 10/22
Details: To celebrate the official launch of Delta Force's new "War Ablaze" Season, play matches and complete missions during the event to claim tons of rewards!
Rewards: Weapon Appearance: MP5 - Combat Ready, plus tons of Armament Vouchers, and more.
● New Season Reservation
Event Time: 9/19 - 9/28
Details: Log in after the new version launches to claim your rewards!
Rewards: Weapon Appearance: PSG-1 - Skynet.
● War Ablaze Login
Event Time: 9/23 - 10/9
Details: Simply log in daily to claim tons of rewards!
Rewards: Elite Gear Ticket, Spec Ops Gear Ticket, Premium Weapon EXP Token, 2x Merit Card (1 match), Weapon Appearance: M249 - Poseidon's Trident.
● NEW Tactical Armament
Event Time: 9/23 - 11/17
Details: New Season Tactical Armament has been updated!
● New Weapon
Event Time: 7/9 - 7/24
Details: Complete the corresponding missions to unlock MK47 access and production rights for that specific mode.
Rewards: During the event, players can unlock the ability to use or craft the MK47 in specific modes by completing related missions within those modes.
Collab EventsDelta Force x Arknights
● Treasure Store
Event Time: 7/11 - 11/9
Details: The Delta Force x Arknights collaboration is now live! You can trade LMD for tons of collaboration rewards. Complete various event missions to earn loads of LMD!
Rewards: Use LMD to exchange for Weapon Appearance: G3 - Knighthood, Armament Voucher, TurBrick, Operator Collab Name Card, and tons of other goodies!
● Swarm Nocturne
Event Time: 9/23 - 11/9
Details: Complete the "Swarm Nocturne" mini-game outside of matches to earn rewards.
Rewards: Massive amounts of LMD, Collab Weapon Appearance P90 - Mostima, and other rewards.
Warfare Events● Fault Line
Event Time: 9/23 - 10/9
Event Rules: Warfare is introducing a brand new map: Fault! During the event, simply play on the Fault map and complete missions to earn rewards!
Rewards: Armament Voucher, Premium Weapon EXP Token, Intermediate Weapon EXP Token, Warfare 2x EXP Card (1 Match), Calling Card: Dense Fog, Vehicle Appearance: Forest Camo - MH-6 Little Bird.
● First 3 Warfare Weekend Grade matches grant double score
Event Time: 9/23 - 11/17
Event Rules: Warfare grade matches award double score for your first 3 matches on Saturdays and Sundays.
Operations Events● Wildfire
Event Time: 9/23 - 10/9
Event Rules: Layali Grove new map event: Wildfire. Head out to investigate and complete missions to earn rewards!
Rewards: Armament Voucher, Calling Card: Prairie Fire.
● Warden is Back
Event Time: 9/23 - 10/9
Event Rules: Tide Prison's new boss, The Warden, is coming! Head to Tide Prison and complete missions to earn rewards!
Rewards: Armament Vouchers.
● Covert Supply Box
Event Time: 9/23 - 11/17
Details: Every week, a Covert Supply Box will spawn on the Zero Dam Normal map. Players who successfully extract with it will unlock early weapon access and receive a special appearance.
Rewards: Weapon Appearance: SG552 - Patrol, AK-12 - Squad, SCAR-H - Graffiti Art.
● I See QT Landon
Event Time: 9/23 - 10/5
Details: During the event, search Field Supply Boxes for a chance to find the Gold Season Operator figurine - QT Landon. Complete the Field Supply Box search event missions to claim rewards.
Rewards: Armament Vouchers, Spray Paint: Summer Figurine. During this season, players searching containers also have a chance to find the Red Season Operator figurine - Colorful QT Landon.
Weekly Events● Luck's Favors
Date: 9/23 - 10/2
How to claim: Simply play Operations matches to get rewarded!
Rewards: Random Keycard Copy Pack and Craftwork Lucky Pack.
● Warfare Weekly Supplies
Date: 9/23 - 10/2
Details: New Operator Challenge missions have been added. Play matches to claim rewards!
Rewards: Play matches to earn Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Intermediate Weapon EXP Tokens, Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match), and corresponding Operator-exclusive rewards.
● Operations Weekly Supplies
Date: 9/23 - 10/2
Details: New Operator Challenge missions have been added. Play matches to claim rewards!
Rewards: Play matches to earn Standard Gear Tickets, Elite Gear Tickets, and corresponding Operator-exclusive rewards.
● Expert Choice
Date: 9/23 - 10/2
Details: Log into the game to claim a specific firearm (M7 Battle Rifle). Upgrade the firearm and use it to complete missions for rewards!
Rewards: M7 Battle Rifle, Craftwork Lucky Pack, Intermediate Weapon EXP Token, Premium Weapon EXP Token, Armament Voucher.
● Tekniq Alloy Store
Date: 9/23 - 10/2
Details: Limited-Time Tekniq Alloy Store.
Rewards: Quantum Keys, Armament Vouchers, and Advanced Safe Box 7-Day Access Cards are now available for purchase with Tekniq Alloys.
● Final Score
Date: 9/23 - 10/2
Details: Exchange Warfare points for rewards.
Rewards: Earn Warfare points to obtain Quantum Keys and Armament Vouchers.
Research Wiš'adel - Hackclaw
The Wiš'adel series includes: Wiš'adel - Hackclaw appearance, R93 - Wiš'adel, Wiš'adel Collab Charm, Watch, Action, Name Card, Spray Paint, 3 Voice Lines and the exclusive Execution.
Event Time: 9/26 - 11/9
Details: Use Delta Tickets or Delta Coins to participate. Obtaining Wiš'adel - Hackclaw grants all remaining rewards in the prize pool.
Season Pass
● Season Pass Period: Available after the September 23 update.
● Main Rewards Include:
New Operator - Landon Harrison (free tier unlock), Knight - Sineva; Knight Errant - M250, Wasteland - Wheeled Tank Destroyer, Season Safe Box (2x2/2x3), TurBrick, large amounts of Delta Tickets, Armament Vouchers, and a vast amount of supplies and Weapon EXP Tokens.
How to Unlock: Deluxe Edition 720 Delta Coins, Mode Special Edition 520 Delta Coins
MandelBrick - Spectrum Blitz S2
● MandelBrick - Spectrum Blitz S2 series is now available! Earn MandelBricks by playing matches!
○ Previous series MandelBricks will still have a small chance to drop in the new season.
○ Drop guarantee progress for different MandelBrick series operates independently of each other.
○ Quantum Keys can unlock any MandelBrick series.
○ Previous series MandelBricks and their appearances will remain tradable on the Market.
○ Deluxe Collection appearance reconstruction lets you use appearances from any series as materials. The resulting appearance is randomly generated based on the materials used. Using more materials from the same series increases your chance of getting an appearance from that series. Using materials exclusively from the same series guarantees a higher quality appearance from that series.
The SAW Melee Draw
Event Time: 9/23 - 11/17
Event Entry: [Store] - [Hot Recommendations] - [The SAW Melee Draw]
Event Details:
During the event, each draw grants rewards while building up draw progress. Hitting milestone progress nodes unlocks The SAW melee series appearances. At 100% progress, you'll obtain The SAW appearance. Each draw has a chance to instantly reach 100% progress, directly giving you all appearances. All event rewards are guaranteed within 90 draws.
Rewards Overview: The SAW melee series appearances (The SAW, M14, S12K), Charm - Billy's Mask, Avatar - I See You, Calling Card - Game Time, Spray Paint - Confess, TurBrick - Goose Chase, Armament Voucher Set Pack, Weapon EXP Tokens, Draw Tickets (usable for this season's weapon appearance draw events).
Store Supply Updates
● Blaze Supply: Available after the September 23 update. Pack price: Check in-game.
● Blaze Supply (Advanced): Available after the September 23 update. Pack price: Check in-game.
Suggestions & FeedbackFeel free to keep in touch with us through the channels listed below.
● Discord: https://discord.gg/deltaforcegame
● Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/DeltaForceGlobal/
● X: https://x.com/DeltaForce_Game
● Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deltaforcegame
● Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@DeltaForceGame
● Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deltaforcegameglobal/
● VK: https://vk.com/deltaforcegame
● Telegram: https://t.me/deltaforcegameofficial
● Official customer service email: service@playdeltaforce.com
That concludes the announcement!
Thanks for answering the call, Operators! See you on the battlefield in Ahsarah!
Happy gaming!
Delta Force Team
Changed files in this update