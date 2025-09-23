 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20086273 Edited 23 September 2025 – 02:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed: Issue where the wet floor effect was always active

  • Updated: The number of clicks required for her to cover the area with her hand has been increased by 60%. Increasing it further would have made it too difficult to see the chest-covering animation, so we couldn't increase it any more.

  • Updated: A sound plays when the gift box is generated

  • Updated: Added an option to toggle off the sound when gold income is generated from spectators

  • Updated: Added an option to toggle the description

  • Updated: The low health alert sound is now 10% louder

  • Updated: Spectators now have an idle animation.

Next Update Preview

The next update will introduce a screenshot feature.

We expect to complete the work before this weekend arrives.

