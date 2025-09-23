Fixed: Issue where the wet floor effect was always active
Updated: The number of clicks required for her to cover the area with her hand has been increased by 60%. Increasing it further would have made it too difficult to see the chest-covering animation, so we couldn't increase it any more.
Updated: A sound plays when the gift box is generated
Updated: Added an option to toggle off the sound when gold income is generated from spectators
Updated: Added an option to toggle the description
Updated: The low health alert sound is now 10% louder
Updated: Spectators now have an idle animation.
Next Update Preview
The next update will introduce a screenshot feature.
We expect to complete the work before this weekend arrives.
Changed files in this update