Adventurers,

The character customizations have been pushed to live along with several of the UI updates.

Part 1 of the ambush updates are also now live. This will result in being surrounded in ambush events resulting in having to change your battle plans a bit. Expect this feature to get more enhancements to it shortly. Some minor stun effect changes have also been included but there are some more changes coming for it soon as well.

For the full patch notes check it out here: Patch Notes :: The Adventurers General Discussions

For those who have conquered a fort, wanted to give a quick peek at some additional updates coming soon as well as there were some features for fort management that were missing.

For now, wanted to give a sneak peak of some of the icon updates. Some of the remaining features came from suggestions in the forums. Once some of these updates are completed a new demo will likely be out soon as well to showcase all the new features added.

Thanks as always and please keep giving suggestions in the forums.