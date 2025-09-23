 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20086248 Edited 23 September 2025 – 02:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed tween for Poglin counter appearing/disappearing

  • Fixed settings not saving from closing the window

  • (?) Fixed Steam achievements not being received

Notes

  • Any achievements I'll add will only be added in-game as requested

