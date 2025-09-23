 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20086233 Edited 23 September 2025 – 02:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

・Fixed an issue where the golem in Chapter 2 would sometimes not revive under certain conditions.

・Corrected some typographical errors.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3821861
