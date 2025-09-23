It's been an eventful weekend after the EA launch, and I wanted to just say thanks again for everyone who took the risk on a small solo dev and purchased the game! We've managed to amass enough reviews to hit Very Positive, which is absolutely incredible. I can't thank you all enough for your support. I truly never thought I'd reach that milestone with this project.

I've spent most of the weekend fixing bugs and quality of life issues that you've all been diligently reporting. I particularly appreciate all the patience in dealing with those lategame run-ending softlocks. The ingame bug reports have helped a ton, as they give me a copy of your character in addition to the error logs. This makes it much easier for me to hunt things down!

Now that the game is stabilizing, I wanted to release a small chunk of content early as my way of saying thanks for sticking through the bugs!

Arcanist Changes:

Compared to the Adventurer and Beastmaster, the Arcanist isn't in quite as good of a spot as I'd like. The Adventurer has powerful lategame scaling with Block, Resists, Spirit, and the Ascalon line. The Beastmaster can scale heavily with Minion Monster Level as well. Arcanist only really has Mana as a lategame endless scaler. This patch, focusing on the Conjuror tree, aims to help with that a bit. More changes are forthcoming, of course!

Added Tempest Shield, Hoary Shield, and Inferno Shield to the Conjuror tree,

Each of these adds 8% of their matching elemental resistance per skill point as long as you have the matching Conjuror Elemental equipped,

Hoarder of the Primordial now causes you to gain 7% increased damage for your Elemental skills per 5 points of uncapped total Elemental Resistance,

The Elemental Skills have had their scaling improved, they now scale their attack rate with CDR, for example,

Arguably a bug fix, but re-summoning an Elemental does not reset its attack cooldown. This increases their DPS substantially if you're using autocast,

New Content:

Added one new unique item. Perhaps some Discord community members will find the suggestion familiar!,

Added a new endgame crafting system. Good luck to all of you item hunters!,

Fixes and Changes: