- Add defend test option to castle creator
- Add missing reverb to octagon tower
- Reorder castle creator buttons at top
- Fix critical siege defender AI issues
- Fix back and forth running bug during siege battles
- Fix missing defense points on new gate types
- Fix AI not deploying siege artillery correctly
- Fix defender stance before battle
Hotfix - September 23rd 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update