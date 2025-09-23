 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20086013 Edited 23 September 2025 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
  • Add defend test option to castle creator
  • Add missing reverb to octagon tower
  • Reorder castle creator buttons at top
  • Fix critical siege defender AI issues
  • Fix back and forth running bug during siege battles
  • Fix missing defense points on new gate types
  • Fix AI not deploying siege artillery correctly
  • Fix defender stance before battle

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link