📢 Patch Notes

Hi everyone!

This update touches very heavily on Spika, who needed a little extra love-- but also, enemy behavior, and world modules. Here’s what’s new:



Character & Enemies Updates

Spika



Launcher angle adjusted from 45° → 90° for smoother setups.



New Move: Spika Kick (HA > LA).



New Move: Spika Hurricane (j.LA > j.HA / j.LA > j.LA > j.HA).



L3–L6 can now cancel into H3.



L3–L6 can also be canceled into Spika Kick if the input is delayed.



j.H1 knockback removed, and its hitbox has been reduced significantly.



H3 > LA knockback toned down for better combo flow.



H2 and H3 startup slightly increased to balance pressure options.



BigDude



Attack hitboxes have been tightened up (they were far too disjointed).



Fixed a bug where enemies could ignore their cooldown and just… keep walking forever.



Bcho Star



Star projectile physics got a big upgrade—expect more natural flight paths.



Shielded



Slam attack hitboxes were way too large. They’ve now been reduced significantly.



Spells:

Raiquen



Fixed a bug that made recalling Raiquen inconsistent.



Sangetsu & Shin Sangetsu



Knockback removed entirely to make hits feel stronger.



Hitboxes increased for better consistency.



Fixed a bug where damage scaling wasn’t affected by character level.



Koka



Now deals more damage the more instances you summon—rewarding heavier setups.



Gameplay Fixes



Fixed an issue where Jump Cancel could break the ability to jump for clients.



Lock-on camera for flying enemies now has a constrained pitch (no more wild angles).



Enemies & World

Statue enemies rebalanced and given general improvements.



Enemy balance tweaks across the board, plus refinements to player melee attacks.



Ash Desert databases updated—new structures can now appear during flow.



Folktale Fields had a few platforms with no proper way up—those are now fixed.



General



Spell descriptions have been rewritten to be clearer and more informative.



Default FPS cap is now set to 60 FPS for smoother performance.



Thanks again for playing and sharing your feedback—every patch like this is shaped by your input. Keep letting us know what feels good (and what doesn’t), and we’ll keep improving to the best we can!