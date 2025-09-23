I'm back from my vacation, so you can expect more updates as usual again! I have a lot of backlog so it might take awhile to start up the engines again though.

Added Metamorphosis Buffs Feature

Added new kinds of buffs that can change the player's base sprite to anything and hide specific equipment/hair/eye sprites. This will be useful in the future for Cursed Seals or Hermit Mode style techniques.

Added Shop Layout Feature

Shops can now display differently for different types of shops. For the time being, it's being used to display Scribe shops with no character preview but more technique information instead.

Added new Shop layout for Scribes



With filters and better sorting to streamline getting new techniques.