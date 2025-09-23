I'm back from my vacation, so you can expect more updates as usual again! I have a lot of backlog so it might take awhile to start up the engines again though.
Features
Added Metamorphosis Buffs Feature
Added new kinds of buffs that can change the player's base sprite to anything and hide specific equipment/hair/eye sprites. This will be useful in the future for Cursed Seals or Hermit Mode style techniques.
Added Shop Layout Feature
Shops can now display differently for different types of shops. For the time being, it's being used to display Scribe shops with no character preview but more technique information instead.
Added new Shop layout for Scribes
With filters and better sorting to streamline getting new techniques.
(Debug) Added /reloadtextures command for quick reloading of textures for admins mainly
Changes
(GMs) GMs without trade permission cannot store items in PO storages
(GMs) Added accountability messages for GMs storing items in storages
Limited HttpClient spinning up new instance per use
Improved Steam Auth Ticket validation by introducing 15s timeout
Players in Team Deathmatch mode now have outlines of their respective team colors
Improved edges of silhouette of Spirit Fox
Increased shops max items sold from 60 to 100
Bug Fixes
Fixed preventing linking same account to multiple Steam IDs causing character to be unusable
Fixed Steam Logins not verifying client version and causing confusion
Fixed Event (NPC) dialogue giving item obtained display UI showing 0 x Item instead of real value
Fixed Guild Join Request page having no character sprite previews and scrollbar being broken
Fixed Equipment Paperdoll Lights being all rendered on the original character
Fixed rare conditional bug where Shurikens, Blood Pills etc. could be consumed without any effect
Fixed Team Deathmatch bugs
Fixed client version validation with Steam logins
Changed files in this update