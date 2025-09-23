 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20085920 Edited 23 September 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I'm back from my vacation, so you can expect more updates as usual again! I have a lot of backlog so it might take awhile to start up the engines again though.

Features

  • Added Metamorphosis Buffs Feature
    Added new kinds of buffs that can change the player's base sprite to anything and hide specific equipment/hair/eye sprites. This will be useful in the future for Cursed Seals or Hermit Mode style techniques.

  • Added Shop Layout Feature
    Shops can now display differently for different types of shops. For the time being, it's being used to display Scribe shops with no character preview but more technique information instead.

  • Added new Shop layout for Scribes

    With filters and better sorting to streamline getting new techniques.

  • (Debug) Added /reloadtextures command for quick reloading of textures for admins mainly

Changes

  • (GMs) GMs without trade permission cannot store items in PO storages

  • (GMs) Added accountability messages for GMs storing items in storages

  • Limited HttpClient spinning up new instance per use

  • Improved Steam Auth Ticket validation by introducing 15s timeout

  • Players in Team Deathmatch mode now have outlines of their respective team colors

  • Improved edges of silhouette of Spirit Fox

  • Increased shops max items sold from 60 to 100

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed preventing linking same account to multiple Steam IDs causing character to be unusable

  • Fixed Steam Logins not verifying client version and causing confusion

  • Fixed Event (NPC) dialogue giving item obtained display UI showing 0 x Item instead of real value

  • Fixed Guild Join Request page having no character sprite previews and scrollbar being broken

  • Fixed Equipment Paperdoll Lights being all rendered on the original character

  • Fixed rare conditional bug where Shurikens, Blood Pills etc. could be consumed without any effect

  • Fixed Team Deathmatch bugs

  • Fixed client version validation with Steam logins

Changed files in this update

