Major Updates

Video Call Subtitle Features

Added video call subtitles with translation - Introduced real-time subtitles for video calls with built-in translation capabilities

Voice Input Language Support

Added voice input language selection - Users can now select from multiple languages for voice input recognition

Added automatic text language detection - System now automatically detects and processes text input in different languages

Terms and Agreements

Updated user agreements - Revised portions of the user agreement terms

Bug Fixes

Stability Improvements

Fixed minor crashes - Addressed several small stability issues

