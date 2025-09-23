 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock SILENT HILL f
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20085891 Edited 23 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Updates

Video Call Subtitle Features

  • Added video call subtitles with translation - Introduced real-time subtitles for video calls with built-in translation capabilities

Voice Input Language Support

  • Added voice input language selection - Users can now select from multiple languages for voice input recognition

  • Added automatic text language detection - System now automatically detects and processes text input in different languages

Terms and Agreements

  • Updated user agreements - Revised portions of the user agreement terms

Bug Fixes

Stability Improvements

  • Fixed minor crashes - Addressed several small stability issues

Thank you for your continued feedback and support!

If you encounter any issues with this update, please report them through Steam's feedback system or our community forums.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3730101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link