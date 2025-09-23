Major Updates
Video Call Subtitle Features
Added video call subtitles with translation - Introduced real-time subtitles for video calls with built-in translation capabilities
Voice Input Language Support
Added voice input language selection - Users can now select from multiple languages for voice input recognition
Added automatic text language detection - System now automatically detects and processes text input in different languages
Terms and Agreements
Updated user agreements - Revised portions of the user agreement terms
Bug Fixes
Stability Improvements
Fixed minor crashes - Addressed several small stability issues
Thank you for your continued feedback and support!
If you encounter any issues with this update, please report them through Steam's feedback system or our community forums.
Changed files in this update