Yo! I hope you're all enjoying the game, here are some small fixes and polish in the new update:
v1.2.1 Patch Notes
Fixed co-op achievements happening during single player gameplay
When the boss spawns, players all get fully restored health
Triple and big shot powerups increased lasting time (10s -> 12s)
Invincibility powerup increased lasting time (12s -> 15s)
Made all powerups drop more often, and now drop more often when there's less players alive/playing
Polished stats menu UI arrangement
