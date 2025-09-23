 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20085881 Edited 23 September 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Yo! I hope you're all enjoying the game, here are some small fixes and polish in the new update:

v1.2.1 Patch Notes

  • Fixed co-op achievements happening during single player gameplay

  • When the boss spawns, players all get fully restored health

  • Triple and big shot powerups increased lasting time (10s -> 12s)

  • Invincibility powerup increased lasting time (12s -> 15s)

  • Made all powerups drop more often, and now drop more often when there's less players alive/playing

  • Polished stats menu UI arrangement

Changed files in this update

Depot 3390731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link