🌸 UI 🌱Fixed an issue with the inventory where canceling moving an item with right click under certain conditions could duplicate the item

🌱Fixed a pooling problem that could occur on rare instances that allowed items to swap positions if an error had previously occurred prior to loading





🌸 Adventuring 🌱Fixed an issue when attempting to leave a map prompting “party is scattered” due to summons and bound creatures





🌸 Gameplay 🌱Fixed an issue involving buying an item in a way that didn’t allow it to be replenished (if it is meant to) after coming back once, allowing you to grab it as if it was an item on the ground, like when you steal it

