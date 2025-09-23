SproutBound v1.0.12 Release Notes
Release Date: September 22, 2025
🔧 Bug Fixes
• BACKUP RESTORATION: Some cases would get the game into a state where backup restoration failed
- Backups no longer save anytime you restore a game - they save every 10 minutes and on explicit request
• OFFLINE PROGRESS: Fixed a bug where the harvester and irrigator when offline
- The harvester was harvesting the incorrect number of plots based on it's upgrade level
- The irrigator was falling behind over time due to some rounding issues
✨ Updates
• SUMMARY ROLLUP: Summary section improvements
- Summary section shows much more information now when coming back from always
• MISC CLEANUP: Log area
- Removed some extra icons in the rolling logs that were not needed
