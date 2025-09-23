 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20085814 Edited 23 September 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

SproutBound v1.0.12 Release Notes

Release Date: September 22, 2025

🔧 Bug Fixes

---------------

• BACKUP RESTORATION: Some cases would get the game into a state where backup restoration failed

- Backups no longer save anytime you restore a game - they save every 10 minutes and on explicit request

• OFFLINE PROGRESS: Fixed a bug where the harvester and irrigator when offline

- The harvester was harvesting the incorrect number of plots based on it's upgrade level

- The irrigator was falling behind over time due to some rounding issues

✨ Updates

-------------

• SUMMARY ROLLUP: Summary section improvements

- Summary section shows much more information now when coming back from always

• MISC CLEANUP: Log area

- Removed some extra icons in the rolling logs that were not needed

Changed files in this update

