24 September 2025 Build 20085812 Edited 24 September 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

Skills & Passives

  • Fixed an issue where some abilities (Example: Thorn Shield) would fail to cast at all in specific scenes (Example: Sepulcher of the Lost Woven Echo) while using a controller.

  • Disintegrate: Fixed an issue where Flame Vent would not cast Fireball if there were no enemies nearby.

  • Rip Blood: Fixed an issue where using Rip Blood with a controller would attempt to target enemies outside its range.

  • Summon Raptor: Fixed multiple issues with the Challenger Node:

    • The caster no longer erroneously receives Rampage

    • Rampage will be properly put on cooldown with its cooldown reduced.

    • The raptor companion will have Rampage properly applied on interaction with a rare enemy or a boss.

Campaign

  • Fixed an issue where the transition notification would not display on for transitions initiated from the Map menu using the "Quick Travel" button.

Dungeon

  • Fixed an issue where the transition label would appear over inactive doors in dungeons.

Enemies

  • Fixed issue where enemy health scaling from party size was not being applied to some enemies.

  • Fixed an issue where enemy raptors that were meant to have feathers did not.

  • Fixed a variety of small issues with the T-Rex enemies audio.

UI

  • Fixed an issue where new tabs/categories appeared in stash search results even though they shouldn't have.

  • Fixed an issue in the stash tab priority ui where opening the "type" option would cause visual problems.

Text

  • Fixed various text localization issues across multiple in game areas.

Other

  • Fixed an issue where using WASD in alternate mode would cause the character to get stuck in the running animation after picking up gold.

  • Fixed an issue where, on the character selection screen, normal characters that no longer had the deathless tag would erroneously be filtered out of the "Normal Characters" category.

  • Fixed an issue where sliders in the settings menu could not be decreased using the arrow keys.

Changes

Item, Affix, & Enemy Balance

Enemies

  • Disabled target updating after initial cast on some Rift Beast attacks.


Visual & Sound Updates

Enemies & NPCs

  • Updated the indicator for Majasa's fire attack.

  • Updated the indicator for Majasa's poison falling rocks attack.

  • Updated Majasa's poison sphere visual to improve visibility.

Changed files in this update

