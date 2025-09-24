The raptor companion will have Rampage properly applied on interaction with a rare enemy or a boss.

Rampage will be properly put on cooldown with its cooldown reduced.

Rip Blood: Fixed an issue where using Rip Blood with a controller would attempt to target enemies outside its range.

Disintegrate: Fixed an issue where Flame Vent would not cast Fireball if there were no enemies nearby.

Fixed an issue where some abilities (Example: Thorn Shield) would fail to cast at all in specific scenes (Example: Sepulcher of the Lost Woven Echo) while using a controller.

Fixed an issue where the transition notification would not display on for transitions initiated from the Map menu using the "Quick Travel" button.

Fixed an issue where the transition label would appear over inactive doors in dungeons.

Fixed an issue where enemy raptors that were meant to have feathers did not.

Fixed issue where enemy health scaling from party size was not being applied to some enemies.

Fixed an issue in the stash tab priority ui where opening the "type" option would cause visual problems.

Fixed an issue where new tabs/categories appeared in stash search results even though they shouldn't have.

Fixed an issue where using WASD in alternate mode would cause the character to get stuck in the running animation after picking up gold.

Fixed an issue where, on the character selection screen, normal characters that no longer had the deathless tag would erroneously be filtered out of the "Normal Characters" category.