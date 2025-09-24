Bug Fixes
Skills & Passives
Fixed an issue where some abilities (Example: Thorn Shield) would fail to cast at all in specific scenes (Example: Sepulcher of the Lost Woven Echo) while using a controller.
Disintegrate: Fixed an issue where Flame Vent would not cast Fireball if there were no enemies nearby.
Rip Blood: Fixed an issue where using Rip Blood with a controller would attempt to target enemies outside its range.
Summon Raptor: Fixed multiple issues with the Challenger Node:
The caster no longer erroneously receives Rampage
Rampage will be properly put on cooldown with its cooldown reduced.
The raptor companion will have Rampage properly applied on interaction with a rare enemy or a boss.
Campaign
Fixed an issue where the transition notification would not display on for transitions initiated from the Map menu using the "Quick Travel" button.
Dungeon
Fixed an issue where the transition label would appear over inactive doors in dungeons.
Enemies
Fixed issue where enemy health scaling from party size was not being applied to some enemies.
Fixed an issue where enemy raptors that were meant to have feathers did not.
Fixed a variety of small issues with the T-Rex enemies audio.
UI
Fixed an issue where new tabs/categories appeared in stash search results even though they shouldn't have.
Fixed an issue in the stash tab priority ui where opening the "type" option would cause visual problems.
Text
Fixed various text localization issues across multiple in game areas.
Other
Fixed an issue where using WASD in alternate mode would cause the character to get stuck in the running animation after picking up gold.
Fixed an issue where, on the character selection screen, normal characters that no longer had the deathless tag would erroneously be filtered out of the "Normal Characters" category.
Fixed an issue where sliders in the settings menu could not be decreased using the arrow keys.
Changes
Item, Affix, & Enemy Balance
Enemies
Disabled target updating after initial cast on some Rift Beast attacks.
Visual & Sound Updates
Enemies & NPCs
Updated the indicator for Majasa's fire attack.
Updated the indicator for Majasa's poison falling rocks attack.
Updated Majasa's poison sphere visual to improve visibility.
