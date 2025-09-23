Hello playtesters!



We are approaching Next Fext very soon and I'd like to have everyone play this version of the game as soon as possible! Gotta get all the bugs out before we launch the demo for everyone.



In this update, we have patched the following:

- Major error fixed while loading the game from the main gameplay scene

- New enemy spawning AI that will allow grim to be more smart when throwing enemies at you

- Cave system had many issues include visual bugs and didnt work right. this has been fixed.

- Fixed bugs that stopped the player from clicking on things randomly (mostly when dice were thrown but the player clicked on a location card first then the dice... weird).



Thank you!