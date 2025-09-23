Hello!

First off, I'd just like to say that it's cool seeing people compete on the leaderboards! I saw high scores on there that I couldn't even imagine setting myself, which means I am officially worse at my own game than the community. Bravo, everyone.

With that out of the way, let's talk about our latest update: 2.0.0. (If I was doing version numbering right before, this would probably be update 4.0.0 or 5.0.0. But let's ignore that.)

This is a long overdue engine upgrade, going from Godot 4.3 to Godot 4.5. I had initially skipped Godot 4.4 because it broke windowed support for the game, but thankfully 4.5 addressed those issues.

While the upgrade to 4.5 might not be super apparent on the surface, you should notice faster loading times and less shader stutter. That means less time waiting and more time playing. Or maybe you could say, more seconds till destruction.

Accompanying this is an upgrade to the latest GodotSteam version, which fixes the issue that prevented me from having Mutator-enabled leaderboards. While that still isn't ready just yet, look forward to seeing them in a later patch!

Finally, please let me know if you notice anything off after this patch. Engine upgrades can break things sometimes.

Size: 58.3 MB

Tweaks & Additions

Updated the engine to Godot 4.5. Loading and shader compilation times should be much faster now! This probably does some other things but I didn't read through the patch notes.

Updated the GodotSteam GDExtension to 4.16.

Updated legal notices for Godot and GodotSteam.

Didn't update the localization files. Not this time.

Fixes

Fixed buttons in the Statistics section of the Database not playing sounds when hovering over them with your cursor. (Unplayable, I know.)

Thanks for playing!

Zdann