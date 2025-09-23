 Skip to content
23 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Controller: Now you can turn on/off auto aim and auto shot options when using a controller

  • Projectiles: Fixed bug where splitting projectiles were not working correctly

  • Shock Evolution 2(Center Shot): Fixed bug where it attacked empty space during semi-boss fights

  • Light Flies: Light flies no longer stay idle while in attack mode

  • Enemies: Slimefrog no longer remain walking still before dying

  • Enemies: Fixed bug where Slimefrog would not turn to stone when hit by Medusa’s beam while spitting

  • Enemies: Fixed teleport bug caused by interaction with Stars Evolution Supernovas/Pocket Particle Accelerator

  • Enemies: Fixed issue where enemies could spawn inside the giant skull on hell

  • Events: Added explanatory text for the geographic events

  • Events: Added notification when completing a geographic event

  • Collection: Fixed bug where legendary wands where not counting in the collection

  • Wands: Fixed issue preventing legendary wands from being toggled on/off with the mouse

  • Visuals: Updated video for the Glass Crown Accessory

  • Bosses: Adjusted Frogsiris (Desert Boss) to slightly push the chicken when reviving

  • Hell Semi-Boss: Fixed issue where it could be pushed by enemies

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

Changed files in this update

