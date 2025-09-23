Controller: Now you can turn on/off auto aim and auto shot options when using a controller
Projectiles: Fixed bug where splitting projectiles were not working correctly
Shock Evolution 2(Center Shot): Fixed bug where it attacked empty space during semi-boss fights
Light Flies: Light flies no longer stay idle while in attack mode
Enemies: Slimefrog no longer remain walking still before dying
Enemies: Fixed bug where Slimefrog would not turn to stone when hit by Medusa’s beam while spitting
Enemies: Fixed teleport bug caused by interaction with Stars Evolution Supernovas/Pocket Particle Accelerator
Enemies: Fixed issue where enemies could spawn inside the giant skull on hell
Events: Added explanatory text for the geographic events
Events: Added notification when completing a geographic event
Collection: Fixed bug where legendary wands where not counting in the collection
Wands: Fixed issue preventing legendary wands from being toggled on/off with the mouse
Visuals: Updated video for the Glass Crown Accessory
Bosses: Adjusted Frogsiris (Desert Boss) to slightly push the chicken when reviving
Hell Semi-Boss: Fixed issue where it could be pushed by enemies
Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!
