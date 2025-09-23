Change List:,
Optimized Medium Settings by 15%!!
Optimized High Settings by 8%!
Improved Graphics of Medium Setting Preset, Notably Fixing Noisy Shadows at a Distance and Noise in General
Added Ability to Swap Location of Same Size Items in your Inventory by Dragging
Doubled Number of Loot Shelves in Level 3 and Increased Bandage Spawns
Level 6 Entity Now Teleports After Jump scaring Player to Avoid Spawn Camping
Partygoers in Each Warehouse Now Scale with Players (2 players->1 partygoer, 4->2, 6->3)
Optimized Level 3 by 5-10% (Outside of previous mention optimizations)
Added Caps to the Ends of Vents in Level 3
Added Indonesian Language Translations/Support
Bug Fixes
Fix What's New Tab Showing Old Text
Spaced Arcade Machines in Level Fun to Prevent Fully Blocking Path
Properly Hide Interact Prompt After Interacting with Button on Level 6
Reduced Frame Drop When Looking at Tables in Level Fun
Minor Bug Fixes to Collisions and Meshes in Level Fun
