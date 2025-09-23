 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20085485 Edited 23 September 2025 – 03:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change List:,

  • Optimized Medium Settings by 15%!!

  • Optimized High Settings by 8%!

  • Improved Graphics of Medium Setting Preset, Notably Fixing Noisy Shadows at a Distance and Noise in General

  • Added Ability to Swap Location of Same Size Items in your Inventory by Dragging

  • Doubled Number of Loot Shelves in Level 3 and Increased Bandage Spawns

  • Level 6 Entity Now Teleports After Jump scaring Player to Avoid Spawn Camping

  • Partygoers in Each Warehouse Now Scale with Players (2 players->1 partygoer, 4->2, 6->3)

  • Optimized Level 3 by 5-10% (Outside of previous mention optimizations)

  • Added Caps to the Ends of Vents in Level 3

  • Added Indonesian Language Translations/Support

Bug Fixes

  • Fix What's New Tab Showing Old Text

  • Spaced Arcade Machines in Level Fun to Prevent Fully Blocking Path

  • Properly Hide Interact Prompt After Interacting with Button on Level 6

  • Reduced Frame Drop When Looking at Tables in Level Fun

  • Minor Bug Fixes to Collisions and Meshes in Level Fun

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2141731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link