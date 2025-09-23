Optimized Medium Settings by 15%!!

Optimized High Settings by 8%!

Improved Graphics of Medium Setting Preset, Notably Fixing Noisy Shadows at a Distance and Noise in General

Added Ability to Swap Location of Same Size Items in your Inventory by Dragging

Doubled Number of Loot Shelves in Level 3 and Increased Bandage Spawns

Level 6 Entity Now Teleports After Jump scaring Player to Avoid Spawn Camping

Partygoers in Each Warehouse Now Scale with Players (2 players->1 partygoer, 4->2, 6->3)

Optimized Level 3 by 5-10% (Outside of previous mention optimizations)

Added Caps to the Ends of Vents in Level 3