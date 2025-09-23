We're rolling out some additional improvements and fixes.
This update will NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 3 (Patch 0.8.0) and forward.
[v.438203]
Changes
Librarian: Lantern card purchases now replace Lantern cards (as expected) with the option to cancel them before finalizing the purchase
Lantern Card upgrade purchases from shops can now be canceled
Unit Card forget purchases from shops can now be canceled
Fixes
Fixed a bug where you could preview the upgraded version of "unknown" cards in the Codex
Fixed a rare crash issue that could happen when using a splash attack
Fixed a crash that could occur when right-clicking cards in the Codex (when accessed from the main menu)
Changed files in this update