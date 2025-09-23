 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20085451 Edited 23 September 2025 – 07:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're rolling out some additional improvements and fixes.

This update will NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 3 (Patch 0.8.0) and forward.

[v.438203]

Changes

  • Librarian: Lantern card purchases now replace Lantern cards (as expected) with the option to cancel them before finalizing the purchase

  • Lantern Card upgrade purchases from shops can now be canceled

  • Unit Card forget purchases from shops can now be canceled

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where you could preview the upgraded version of "unknown" cards in the Codex

  • Fixed a rare crash issue that could happen when using a splash attack

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when right-clicking cards in the Codex (when accessed from the main menu)

