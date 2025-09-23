New Features
Add Temperate Difficulty 13 and Frigid Difficulty 13.
Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,
we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:
Pieces / Buildings
Changes
Diamond
Change rarity from Legendary → Epic
Ruby
Change rarity from Epic → Rare, and coins from 3 → 2
Sapphire
Change rarity from Rare → Normal, and coins from 2 → 1
Land of Abundance
Change effect to: “Upon Destruction, gain Gold-rank Piece rewards twice.”
Butcher
Change effect to: “Livestock are destroyed after being Cleared 10 times. When they are destroyed, gain 15 Coins.”
Make the icon for rewards that are guaranteed Epic or higher gold-colored, and standardize the wording to “Gold-rank rewards.”
