23 September 2025 Build 20085423
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

Add Temperate Difficulty 13 and Frigid Difficulty 13.


Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,

we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:

Pieces / Buildings

Changes

Diamond

Change rarity from Legendary → Epic

Ruby

Change rarity from Epic → Rare, and coins from 3 → 2

Sapphire

Change rarity from Rare → Normal, and coins from 2 → 1

Land of Abundance

Change effect to: “Upon Destruction, gain Gold-rank Piece rewards twice.”

Butcher

Change effect to: “Livestock are destroyed after being Cleared 10 times. When they are destroyed, gain 15 Coins.”

変更点

Make the icon for rewards that are guaranteed Epic or higher gold-colored, and standardize the wording to “Gold-rank rewards.”

Changed files in this update

