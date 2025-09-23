 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20085180 Edited 23 September 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The game will undergo maintenance at 7:00 AM on September 23, 2025 to update to the new version. The maintenance is expected to last about 30 minutes.

The new version introduces the feature to activate costumes from regular equipment, along with many new talents for pets.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3534831
  • Loading history…
