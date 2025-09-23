The game will undergo maintenance at 7:00 AM on September 23, 2025 to update to the new version. The maintenance is expected to last about 30 minutes.
The new version introduces the feature to activate costumes from regular equipment, along with many new talents for pets.
[Maintenance & Update] Add Costumes from Equipment
Update notes via Steam Community
