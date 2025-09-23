 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20085145 Edited 23 September 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added some new dialogue to the "What tidings?" option surrounding villagers describing their activities throughout the day
  • Buckets of milk will no longer be baked entirely into cakes, only the milk from them
  • When placing multiple decorations in a row, the rotation of the previous decoration will be carried over, making it easier to build things like fenced areas
  • Updated the wording of some sentences to be less offensive
  • Fixed "the The Building" in some dialogue
  • Fixed some items being free during trading
  • Fixed rose being clunky to decorate with
  • Fixed villagers not opening up about their goals
  • Fixed not seeing hand-held versions of some objects such as wooden chests
  • Fixed dialogue overflowing during quest descriptions
  • Fixed very rare bug where a villager could get stuck because of a failed action
  • Villagers will no longer talk about having contributed to cancelled or destroyed buildings
  • Fixed villagers no longer talking about needing a building, even if it was cancelled or it isn't yet complete
  • Fixed being able to close settings before saving is complete

