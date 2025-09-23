- Added some new dialogue to the "What tidings?" option surrounding villagers describing their activities throughout the day
- Buckets of milk will no longer be baked entirely into cakes, only the milk from them
- When placing multiple decorations in a row, the rotation of the previous decoration will be carried over, making it easier to build things like fenced areas
- Updated the wording of some sentences to be less offensive
- Fixed "the The Building" in some dialogue
- Fixed some items being free during trading
- Fixed rose being clunky to decorate with
- Fixed villagers not opening up about their goals
- Fixed not seeing hand-held versions of some objects such as wooden chests
- Fixed dialogue overflowing during quest descriptions
- Fixed very rare bug where a villager could get stuck because of a failed action
- Villagers will no longer talk about having contributed to cancelled or destroyed buildings
- Fixed villagers no longer talking about needing a building, even if it was cancelled or it isn't yet complete
- Fixed being able to close settings before saving is complete
V0.11.11 - Improvements & Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
