23 September 2025 Build 20085117 Edited 23 September 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ok, POOLING UPDATE re-installed! The problem was that originally in development, the NPC characters were created and destroyed when appropriate. This caused SPIKES in the garbage collection allocation and lagged the game. Switching to POOLING called for the existing NPC's to basically RECYCLE, however this made them screw up in every possible way! Going in and untangling the mess character per character was a real drag, but small issues aside everything should be functional now, plus a smoother fps!(hopefully)

More updates to come!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3884401
