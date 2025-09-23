Ok, POOLING UPDATE re-installed! The problem was that originally in development, the NPC characters were created and destroyed when appropriate. This caused SPIKES in the garbage collection allocation and lagged the game. Switching to POOLING called for the existing NPC's to basically RECYCLE, however this made them screw up in every possible way! Going in and untangling the mess character per character was a real drag, but small issues aside everything should be functional now, plus a smoother fps!(hopefully)
More updates to come!
Pooling Update FIXED (V.1.1.4)
