Thank you once again for everyone that has supported this game, reported bugs, and doing everything that has caused this game to go as far as it has gone. Hope yall enjoy!



Added Content:

- Floating Island now has a purchasable cannon that will bring about the end of the game sequence

- New bit of story added with the owner of the house, why you're there, and the ending

- Added the last 2 achievements



Adjustments:

- Increased price of weather machine upgrade from 5,000 to 50,000

- Made small adjustments to island

- Jet engine attachment now goes faster

- Glow of mana grass is reduced



Bugs Fixed:

- Game no longer crashes when spamming cutting grass

- Clippers no longer glitch out randomly, freezing the player, hopefully



Future notes:

This will be the final major update in regards to new content. There will still be general support for bugs, along with some improvement of life features added, such as controller support. As these last things get put in, the game will soon be released as a full release title, and hopefully that be within the next couple of weeks. Please feel free to join the discord for any other updates or if you want to tag along for the next game I'm working on. Thank you :)