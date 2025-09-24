 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20085078 Edited 24 September 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

"Heirs" has been completely remade. Many complained about getting stuck in doors, picking up keys with their butts, and turning on toilet switches with them. It's all been remade. Yes, you'll see familiar HE mechanics, but that doesn't make the game any worse; in fact, it's better. But everyone will find something for themselves. Basically, yes. So now's the perfect time to replay the game and kill half an hour. And now, on to the main news:

My second project, which I've been working on for about a year, is finally coming out. It's more challenging to make, but who am I to complain? Here's a link to the game:

