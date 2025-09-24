New Features
- Added a basic plugin manager[FiniteSingularity/PatTheMav/Warchamp7]
- Added opt-in automatic crash log upload for Windows and macOS[PatTheMav/Warchamp7]
- Added Voice Activity Detection (VAD) to NVIDIA RTX Audio Effects,which improves noise suppression for speech, as well as severaloptimizations to NVIDIA Effects [pkviet]
- Added chair removal option for NVIDIA RTX Background Removal,allowing removal of chairs [pkviet]
- Added experimental Metal renderer for Apple Silicon Macs[PatTheMav]
- Added Hybrid MOV support [derrod]
- Brings ProRes support on macOS and a more widely supportedHEVC/H.264 + PCM audio option to all platforms
Changes
- OBS Studio will no longer load plugins built for a newer release ofOBS to prevent future compatibility issues [norihiro]
- Added custom OBS widgets in preparation for larger UI updates[derrod/gxalpha/Warchamp7]
- Added preparations for Metal renderer (stay tuned!) [PatTheMav]
- Changed default bitrate from 2500 to 6000 Kbps [notr1ch]
- Changed Hybrid MP4/MOV to be the default containers [derrod]
- Changed the crash sentinel file location to its own subdirectory[PatTheMav]
- Improved audio deduplication logic to cover more cases of nestedscenes, groups, and multiple canvases [pkviet]
- Prevent audio duplication when sources are set to "Monitor andOutput" while the monitoring device is also being captured [pkviet]
- Updated the default settings for AMD encoders [rhutsAMD]
- Improved accuracy of chapter markers in Hybrid MP4/MOV [derrod]
- Re-hid the cursor in edit fields on macOS [gxalpha]
- Improved format selection for PipeWire video capture [tytan652]
- Removed workarounds to prevent loading Qt 5 based plugins[RytoEX]
- Removed the --disable-shutdown-check launch flag [PatTheMav]
- Hybrid MP4/MOV is now out of beta and has been made the defaultoutput format for new profiles [derrod]
Bug Fixes
- Potentially fixed a rare crash on macOS when moving or resizing theOBS window [PatTheMav]
- Fixed a crash with SRT when using an invalid URL [pkviet]
- Fixed a crash when setting non-default pkt_size with SRT[pkviet]
- Fixed a crash in Media Source when playback starts with certainvideo files [howellrl]
- Fixed a UI deadlock when opening source properties from the Sourceslist when the Windows setting 'Snap mouse to default button in dialogboxes' was enabled by adding a 200ms delay before creating theproperties window [Warchamp7]
- Fixed a memory leak when trying to output Hybrid MP4 to anon-writeable location [norihiro]
- Fixed rare occurrence of multiview becoming blank [norihiro]
- Fixed SRT reconnection failures [pkviet]
- Fixed overflow texture rendering sRGB-awareness [PatTheMav]
- Fixed incorrect color range property setting for AMD AV1 encoder[rhutsAMD]
- Fixed Hybrid MP4 file splitting not working correctly in some cases[derrod]
- Fixed not being able to capture higher than 60fps with macOS ScreenCapture [jcm93]
- Fixed focus not displaying properly in hotkey settings on macOS[gxalpha]
- Fixed the scrollbar appearing invisible in Light and Rachni themes[shiina424]
- Fixed HEVC frame priority not being set correctly in some cases,potentially causing playback errors when dropping frames[dsaedtler]
- Fixed an issue that could result in increases to output latencyafter temporary encoder stalls [dsaedtler]
- Fixed an issue where Multitrack Video could still be enabled afterswitching from a service that supports it to one that does not[Penwy]
- Fixed an issue where GetGroupList with obs-websocket would returnnothing [gxalpha]
- Removed a workaround for older Qt versions that prevented docks fromloading correctly while OBS is maximized [RytoEX]
