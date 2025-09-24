 Skip to content
Major 24 September 2025 Build 20085033 Edited 24 September 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added a basic plugin manager[FiniteSingularity/PatTheMav/Warchamp7]
  • Added opt-in automatic crash log upload for Windows and macOS[PatTheMav/Warchamp7]
  • Added Voice Activity Detection (VAD) to NVIDIA RTX Audio Effects,which improves noise suppression for speech, as well as severaloptimizations to NVIDIA Effects [pkviet]
  • Added chair removal option for NVIDIA RTX Background Removal,allowing removal of chairs [pkviet]
  • Added experimental Metal renderer for Apple Silicon Macs[PatTheMav]
  • Added Hybrid MOV support [derrod]
    • Brings ProRes support on macOS and a more widely supportedHEVC/H.264 + PCM audio option to all platforms

Changes

  • OBS Studio will no longer load plugins built for a newer release ofOBS to prevent future compatibility issues [norihiro]
  • Added custom OBS widgets in preparation for larger UI updates[derrod/gxalpha/Warchamp7]
  • Added preparations for Metal renderer (stay tuned!) [PatTheMav]
  • Changed default bitrate from 2500 to 6000 Kbps [notr1ch]
  • Changed Hybrid MP4/MOV to be the default containers [derrod]
  • Changed the crash sentinel file location to its own subdirectory[PatTheMav]
  • Improved audio deduplication logic to cover more cases of nestedscenes, groups, and multiple canvases [pkviet]
  • Prevent audio duplication when sources are set to "Monitor andOutput" while the monitoring device is also being captured [pkviet]
  • Updated the default settings for AMD encoders [rhutsAMD]
  • Improved accuracy of chapter markers in Hybrid MP4/MOV [derrod]
  • Re-hid the cursor in edit fields on macOS [gxalpha]
  • Improved format selection for PipeWire video capture [tytan652]
  • Removed workarounds to prevent loading Qt 5 based plugins[RytoEX]
  • Removed the --disable-shutdown-check launch flag [PatTheMav]
  • Hybrid MP4/MOV is now out of beta and has been made the defaultoutput format for new profiles [derrod]

Bug Fixes

  • Potentially fixed a rare crash on macOS when moving or resizing theOBS window [PatTheMav]
  • Fixed a crash with SRT when using an invalid URL [pkviet]
  • Fixed a crash when setting non-default pkt_size with SRT[pkviet]
  • Fixed a crash in Media Source when playback starts with certainvideo files [howellrl]
  • Fixed a UI deadlock when opening source properties from the Sourceslist when the Windows setting 'Snap mouse to default button in dialogboxes' was enabled by adding a 200ms delay before creating theproperties window [Warchamp7]
  • Fixed a memory leak when trying to output Hybrid MP4 to anon-writeable location [norihiro]
  • Fixed rare occurrence of multiview becoming blank [norihiro]
  • Fixed SRT reconnection failures [pkviet]
  • Fixed overflow texture rendering sRGB-awareness [PatTheMav]
  • Fixed incorrect color range property setting for AMD AV1 encoder[rhutsAMD]
  • Fixed Hybrid MP4 file splitting not working correctly in some cases[derrod]
  • Fixed not being able to capture higher than 60fps with macOS ScreenCapture [jcm93]
  • Fixed focus not displaying properly in hotkey settings on macOS[gxalpha]
  • Fixed the scrollbar appearing invisible in Light and Rachni themes[shiina424]
  • Fixed HEVC frame priority not being set correctly in some cases,potentially causing playback errors when dropping frames[dsaedtler]
  • Fixed an issue that could result in increases to output latencyafter temporary encoder stalls [dsaedtler]
  • Fixed an issue where Multitrack Video could still be enabled afterswitching from a service that supports it to one that does not[Penwy]
  • Fixed an issue where GetGroupList with obs-websocket would returnnothing [gxalpha]
  • Removed a workaround for older Qt versions that prevented docks fromloading correctly while OBS is maximized [RytoEX]

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Windows Depot 1905181
macOS 64-bit macOS Depot 1905182
