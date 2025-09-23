 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20084960 Edited 23 September 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update signifies the release from Early Access into 1.0 and with it comes save game support and the ability to reset the level after completion.

A big thank you to everyone that played the game during Early Access and especially those that left feedback and suggestions. This will be the last major update for the game as it is has reached a state that I'm proud of to attach my name.

Changed files in this update

