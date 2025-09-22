I'm freeJust now, we added a ghost feature for players who die in the game. While in ghost mode, you can:
- Move freely like a normal player.
- Shake your head.
- Mark the table and direct traffic.
- Play the record player. As a deadman, you deserve to enjoy music too.
Other Updates
- AMD recently released driver version 25.9.2. Some players have reported that this has resolved the previous gray screen issue. Players using AMD graphics cards are encouraged to update to this version for a better gaming experience.
Thanks for your support. If you have any comments or suggestions, please contact us at wavebox66@gmail.com!
