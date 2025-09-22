- Cooldowns no longer show float, only whole numbers.
- Pulled Carcer from the teleporter map rotation for now
- Event Dome color has been tuned down by like 90%
- Damage indicator now triggers when falling out of bounds.
- Boosted the brightness levels on Nemus as a whole by like 50% Mainly brightened up the shadowed areas a lot
- Tuned Amaranthia's Damage up slightly
- Added soil to her Plant, Lol.
- Meirs cooldown fix was harder than I thought so I just set the CD to 14 seconds, which effectively makes it 7-8 seconds long
- Added a small disclaimer to use steam for multiplayer that "Search Game" is for my development use only.
- Added another branch/bridge in Nemus as well as a jump pad around that corner as discussed. Offering TWO routes to the center platform.
- Added The Mush buddies Mesh to his body. And he self destructs when reaching the player.
- Labyrinth Shard, set a new delay variable to make it easier to adjust in the future, as well as reduced its follow delay from 4 to 1.5. Its dashs are still a wee bit silly. But I think that's funny.
- Clone Artifact now spawns clones whevener you take damage, not a damage threshold.
- Bug Fixes and tuning.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update