- Cooldowns no longer show float, only whole numbers.

- Pulled Carcer from the teleporter map rotation for now

- Event Dome color has been tuned down by like 90%

- Damage indicator now triggers when falling out of bounds.

- Boosted the brightness levels on Nemus as a whole by like 50% Mainly brightened up the shadowed areas a lot

- Tuned Amaranthia's Damage up slightly

- Added soil to her Plant, Lol.

- Meirs cooldown fix was harder than I thought so I just set the CD to 14 seconds, which effectively makes it 7-8 seconds long

- Added a small disclaimer to use steam for multiplayer that "Search Game" is for my development use only.

- Added another branch/bridge in Nemus as well as a jump pad around that corner as discussed. Offering TWO routes to the center platform.

- Added The Mush buddies Mesh to his body. And he self destructs when reaching the player.

- Labyrinth Shard, set a new delay variable to make it easier to adjust in the future, as well as reduced its follow delay from 4 to 1.5. Its dashs are still a wee bit silly. But I think that's funny.

- Clone Artifact now spawns clones whevener you take damage, not a damage threshold.