22 September 2025 Build 20084731 Edited 23 September 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Cooldowns no longer show float, only whole numbers.
- Pulled Carcer from the teleporter map rotation for now
- Event Dome color has been tuned down by like 90%
- Damage indicator now triggers when falling out of bounds.
- Boosted the brightness levels on Nemus as a whole by like 50% Mainly brightened up the shadowed areas a lot
- Tuned Amaranthia's Damage up slightly
- Added soil to her Plant, Lol.
- Meirs cooldown fix was harder than I thought so I just set the CD to 14 seconds, which effectively makes it 7-8 seconds long
- Added a small disclaimer to use steam for multiplayer that "Search Game" is for my development use only.
- Added another branch/bridge in Nemus as well as a jump pad around that corner as discussed. Offering TWO routes to the center platform.
- Added The Mush buddies Mesh to his body. And he self destructs when reaching the player.
- Labyrinth Shard, set a new delay variable to make it easier to adjust in the future, as well as reduced its follow delay from 4 to 1.5. Its dashs are still a wee bit silly. But I think that's funny.
- Clone Artifact now spawns clones whevener you take damage, not a damage threshold.

