Hello everyone, thanks for your patience with us getting this patch out! We hope you have been enjoying the game as you progress further in.

Here are the changes in this patch:

- Added aim assist to Thistles when playing on controller

- Fixed controllers registering duplicate inputs when firing delayed Thistle lasers

- Fixed some Cuckoo memories not greying-out when shared

- Fixed a certain Puukko interaction overlapping with a different cutscene

- Added failsafes to prevent the long conversation from repeating

- Added a missing conversation when returning to Ash Grove (this may trigger retroactively if you have already passed a certain point in the story, sorry for the jank)

- Fixed various ways to softlock Thorn’s questline

- Fixed many issues with one of the ending sequences

- Adjusted lighting in several Stage 2 floors to improve performance