 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20084700 Edited 23 September 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, thanks for your patience with us getting this patch out! We hope you have been enjoying the game as you progress further in.

Here are the changes in this patch:

- Added aim assist to Thistles when playing on controller

- Fixed controllers registering duplicate inputs when firing delayed Thistle lasers

- Fixed some Cuckoo memories not greying-out when shared

- Fixed a certain Puukko interaction overlapping with a different cutscene

- Added failsafes to prevent the long conversation from repeating

- Added a missing conversation when returning to Ash Grove (this may trigger retroactively if you have already passed a certain point in the story, sorry for the jank)

- Fixed various ways to softlock Thorn’s questline

- Fixed many issues with one of the ending sequences

- Adjusted lighting in several Stage 2 floors to improve performance

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2256453
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link