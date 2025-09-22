- Added Polish localization for the game and the Steam store page.
- Added Czech localization for the game and the Steam store page.
- Added Bulgarian localization for the game and the Steam store page.
- Added Hungarian localization for the game and the Steam store page.
- Adjusted the pricing of all our games in Polish Zloty and USD for the following regions: CIS, SASIA, LATAM, and MENA.
- Reduced the volume of certain sound effects in the main game, as well as the music volume in the bonus game mode.
Best Regards,
Ells&Pills
Changed files in this update