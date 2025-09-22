 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20084663 Edited 23 September 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This small update includes the following changes:
  • Added Polish localization for the game and the Steam store page.
  • Added Czech localization for the game and the Steam store page.
  • Added Bulgarian localization for the game and the Steam store page.
  • Added Hungarian localization for the game and the Steam store page.
  • Adjusted the pricing of all our games in Polish Zloty and USD for the following regions: CIS, SASIA, LATAM, and MENA.
  • Reduced the volume of certain sound effects in the main game, as well as the music volume in the bonus game mode.

Best Regards,
Ells&Pills

Changed files in this update

Depot 3281411
