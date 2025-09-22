 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20084643 Edited 22 September 2025 – 23:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Overall visual update.
- Increased EMP range against the Phantom enemy.
- Statues now appear on the radar while moving.
- Added speed mode to options menu.
^ Unlocks after beating the challenge modes and disables the beat level scenes in the main and challenge levels.
- Bug fixes & minor improvements (again).

