Hello Cleaners!

Chapter 2 levels 7 & 8 are ready to play, which means that this is the Chapter 2 Finale! We're super excited with this patch, and have a lot of things in it we've never done before so we hope you're looking forward to playing it. As always, we have some gameplay improvements, bug fixes and performance improvements as well.

Content Additions

Chapter 2 levels 7 & 8

New suit colors and patterns to unlock

New rare duck variants

Last Items/Surfaces Indicator

Added new indicators when players use the Highlight button and have less than 10 items or washable surfaces remaining. These new indicators can be seen through walls when the item or surface is occluded.

Greatly increased the range of the audible ping when Highlighting remaining items and washable surfaces.

Gameplay Changes

Ducks will now become muddy when placed in mud pools. Mud pools need to be cleansed to retrieve any muddy ducks in them. The requirements to cleanse mud pools in 2-4, 2-5, and 2-6 have been adjusted.

Players can now effectively spray multiple objects, such as muddy ducks, at once without splitting the cleaning ability across those objects.

Slightly increased the duck-cleaning ability of the point nozzle, slightly decreased the duck-cleaning ability of the circle nozzle (to compensate for its new, greatly-increased multi-duck cleaning abilities).

Cleansing Anomaly will deal damage to mud objects such as the Mud Ball, Mud Pillar and Mud Fountain.

Gameplay Improvements

Player's W4SHR now has movement when the player is moving and looking around

Bosses now have a flashing health bar and hit sound when the player is dealing damage to them

Mud Objects now have a hit sound when the player is dealing damage to them

Incursion Sigils fade more quickly when Incursion is over

Performance Improvements

Improved the performance of all physics items, particularly for rubber ducks and when several items were moving at once

Improved the performance of water volumes and buoyancy

Improved the performance of Incursion "lasers", particularly when they're moving

Art Improvements

Members of D-Force have a new hazmat suit model

Improved the muddy visuals of rubber ducks to better distinguish muddy from clean

Bugs