23 September 2025 Build 20084560
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Cleaners!

Chapter 2 levels 7 & 8 are ready to play, which means that this is the Chapter 2 Finale! We're super excited with this patch, and have a lot of things in it we've never done before so we hope you're looking forward to playing it. As always, we have some gameplay improvements, bug fixes and performance improvements as well.

Content Additions

  • Chapter 2 levels 7 & 8

  • New suit colors and patterns to unlock

  • New rare duck variants

Last Items/Surfaces Indicator

  • Added new indicators when players use the Highlight button and have less than 10 items or washable surfaces remaining. These new indicators can be seen through walls when the item or surface is occluded.

  • Greatly increased the range of the audible ping when Highlighting remaining items and washable surfaces.

Gameplay Changes

  • Ducks will now become muddy when placed in mud pools. Mud pools need to be cleansed to retrieve any muddy ducks in them. The requirements to cleanse mud pools in 2-4, 2-5, and 2-6 have been adjusted.

  • Players can now effectively spray multiple objects, such as muddy ducks, at once without splitting the cleaning ability across those objects.

  • Slightly increased the duck-cleaning ability of the point nozzle, slightly decreased the duck-cleaning ability of the circle nozzle (to compensate for its new, greatly-increased multi-duck cleaning abilities).

  • Cleansing Anomaly will deal damage to mud objects such as the Mud Ball, Mud Pillar and Mud Fountain.

Gameplay Improvements

  • Player's W4SHR now has movement when the player is moving and looking around

  • Bosses now have a flashing health bar and hit sound when the player is dealing damage to them

  • Mud Objects now have a hit sound when the player is dealing damage to them

  • Incursion Sigils fade more quickly when Incursion is over

Performance Improvements

  • Improved the performance of all physics items, particularly for rubber ducks and when several items were moving at once

  • Improved the performance of water volumes and buoyancy

  • Improved the performance of Incursion "lasers", particularly when they're moving

Art Improvements

  • Members of D-Force have a new hazmat suit model

  • Improved the muddy visuals of rubber ducks to better distinguish muddy from clean

Bugs

  • Fixed a variety of rare bugs associated with the Radio and the seminar Whistle While You Work that could cause the Radio to become unsynced across players

  • Fixed a bug where nametags were slightly stretched and would exceed the visual bounds of the nametag border

  • Fixed a bug where blood spray could pass through the special door in 1-8, causing a peaceful completion to become impossible

  • Fixed a bug where nametags could be incorrectly presented on player bodies

  • Fixed a bug where non-Host players couldn't hear the muddy footprint sound when leaving muddy footprints

  • Fixed an issue where sometimes the death camera wouldn't show a valid camera

