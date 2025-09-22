 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20084383
Update notes via Steam Community
Some updates on the 3 maps mentioned , will see the player feedback on future updates on levels.

Also i've found my latest update broke the co-op functionality with movement sync , trying to fix it with this update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3582171
