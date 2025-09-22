Greetings surveyors!

I’m excited to share the most complete version of Periphery Synthetic yet: the Endgame update. Finally, you may choose from its multiple endings, stick around with endless crafting, and jam along with support for MIDI devices! Continue reading for a summary of the update’s key features and its full patch notes. Enjoy!



Unplugging. This new function allows you to roll the credits of Periphery Synthetic at any time—now with five unique endings! Will you abdicate your duties? be a good surveyor? or align yourself with a major power? This addition of over 500 words and unique choices explores the consequences of your journey.

Embryons. This new material adds further depth to the crafting system! Subatomic materials can now be converted between each other using embryons. Excess subatomics are now recycled into embryons to expand your inventory capacity to infinity. Trinkets receive new purpose by allowing them to be recycled into embryons as well.