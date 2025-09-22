Greetings surveyors!
I’m excited to share the most complete version of Periphery Synthetic yet: the Endgame update. Finally, you may choose from its multiple endings, stick around with endless crafting, and jam along with support for MIDI devices! Continue reading for a summary of the update’s key features and its full patch notes. Enjoy!
Key features
Unplugging. This new function allows you to roll the credits of Periphery Synthetic at any time—now with five unique endings! Will you abdicate your duties? be a good surveyor? or align yourself with a major power? This addition of over 500 words and unique choices explores the consequences of your journey.
Embryons. This new material adds further depth to the crafting system! Subatomic materials can now be converted between each other using embryons. Excess subatomics are now recycled into embryons to expand your inventory capacity to infinity. Trinkets receive new purpose by allowing them to be recycled into embryons as well.
MIDI support. The instrument that was exclusively available to the gamepad can now be played with MIDI input. It sounds great on my microKEY Air with a sustain pedal! Beware that the instrument now supports polyphony, which can lead to audio performance issues if too many keys are pressed at once.
v4.1.0 changes
Core Gameplay
Added a new subatomic to collect: Embryons.
Added recycling of trinkets into embryons.
Added synthesis of baryons and antibaryons using embryons.
Converted excess subatomics into embryons from various actions.
Preserved embryons across New Seed Plus.
Reduced the costs of Aerodynamics subsystem upgrades.
Allowed scan guide on finished worlds after the secondary objective is completed.
Core Interface
Added MIDI support for the instrument.
Added the Disconnect function with five unique endings.
Added four new milestones relating to unplugging the apparatus.
Added a new screen for viewing, fusing, and splitting subatomics.
Moved the Trinkets screen under the Synthesis menu.
Added clicking of trinkets to recycle them into embryons.
Replaced Trinket Value with Mission Payout on Status screen.
Improved visibility of upgrades when using redacted materials.
Prevented upgrade available notifications when no longer available.
Adjusted formatting of labels and quantities on synthesis screens.
Fixed empty locations tables for distillable materials.
Core Audio
Applied reverb to the instrument.
Miscellaneous
Updated documentation to reflect new features.
