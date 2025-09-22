Version 1.1.0 is here, so that means Co-op now works!



I'm sure there will be edge cases and bugs I did not account for, so please report them if you find any. This was an incredibly ambitious endeavor, but I think it was well worth it, no matter the type of problems we run into. Thank you very much for your patience.



Here are the steps to play Co-op,

Click Coop on the title screen (or click Enable Co-op in the pause screen) Press the swap button on the 2nd player's controller Presto! Enjoy the game with your friend!

There are other changes as well, so take a look below.



////BALANCE CHANGES////////////////////////////////////

HEMI:

Jab 1, Jab 2, and Jab 3 damage increased by 1 (7-7-10 dmg from 6-6-9 dmg)

Up Attack 2 damage increased by 2 (20 dmg from 18)

ACRO:

Jab 1 and Jab 2 damage increased by 1, Jab 3 damage increased by 2 (4-4-8 dmg from 3-3-6 dmg)

Neutral Aerial damage increased by 1 (6 dmg from 5)

Down Aerial damage increased by 1 (5 dmg from 4)

Up Aerial last hit damage increased by 1 (6 dmg from 5)

Back Aerial damage increased by 1 (6 dmg from 5)

BOTH:

Throw knockback damage decreased (so many changes regarding this has happened, so I wasn't able to keep good track of its prior damage, sorry!)

Throw animation damage has been reigned in a bit (still your highest DPS option by far), and I felt Acro was a bit too weak given his already frail and unconventional nature. Hemi fares really well overall, but I felt her jabs were a tad weak. Her Up Attack 2 felt the most purposeless out of the 3 options, so a little damage bump was added. Still the overall weakest option out of the 3 (that is kinda the point), but now it feels a bit better to land.

