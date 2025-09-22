 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20084344 Edited 22 September 2025 – 22:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Typers!

Today we’re dropping a significant update to Horde Mode, including a new Horde Mode level!

A Final Challenge

The fifth and final round of a Horde Mode match is now an endless gauntlet of bloody typing punishment. To beat the level fully you will have to unlock a particularly expensive door and complete a familiar duty…

Everybody Loves a Vending Machine

Each Horde Mode level now features randomized Vending Machines, offering a substantial number of crucial supplies… for a price.

Get Slappy in the Slap Pit

Horde Mode has now been added to Blood Typers’ third scenario, The Slap Pit. Navigate new dancefloors to stay alive, and make sure you dance while you do it. 

New Monster Variants

New creatures have emerged from the depths of the Corpus Studios nightmare. They’re familiar, but even more twisted than before…

Other Minor Improvements and Fixes

  • Minor improvements to various rooms

  • Fixed issue where the item shelf on the grand piano in Scarlet Carpet would not work

  • Fixed issue where players sometimes could not leave the elevator in Horde Mode

Keep the feedback coming on the Discussion boards and the Official Discord.

We’ll see you soon, Typers,

The Outer Brain Team

