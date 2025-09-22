 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20084342 Edited 22 September 2025 – 22:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fully grown crop sprites have been touched up with darker outlines to make them stand out more.
- Fixed being able to pick grass crops without the scythe. (Not sure how that happened.)
- To reflect the much lower value of jar products, the Pottery Wheel and Auto-Brewers are cheaper, and Fermenting Jars now require less clay to craft.
- Trying out a different implementation for getting a stable 60 FPS.

