- Fully grown crop sprites have been touched up with darker outlines to make them stand out more.
- Fixed being able to pick grass crops without the scythe. (Not sure how that happened.)
- To reflect the much lower value of jar products, the Pottery Wheel and Auto-Brewers are cheaper, and Fermenting Jars now require less clay to craft.
- Trying out a different implementation for getting a stable 60 FPS.
v0.8.7c (9/22/25)
