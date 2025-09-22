- Fully grown crop sprites have been touched up with darker outlines to make them stand out more.

- Fixed being able to pick grass crops without the scythe. (Not sure how that happened.)

- To reflect the much lower value of jar products, the Pottery Wheel and Auto-Brewers are cheaper, and Fermenting Jars now require less clay to craft.

- Trying out a different implementation for getting a stable 60 FPS.