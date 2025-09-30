OFF 1.0.0.4:

(New!) Some rare enemies have now been added. :)

(Fix) Fixed missing Wide Angle text for some enemies.

(Fix) You can now use spaces in player names again.

(Balance) Omega's Radial Blur random effects is even more randomized.

(Accessibility) Mouse now hides only when using a controller and unhides if the mouse is moved. Allows for alternative mouse controls.

(Accessibility) You can now press Scroll Lock on the options or main menu to go direct to the keyboard remap settings. This is useful for players who cannot access the arrow keys, such as those using Windows Onscreen Keyboard, and need to remap them when first starting.

(Other) Disabled "managed stripping".